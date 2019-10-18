Público
Ciencia Llega el primer paseo espacial protagonizado solo por dos mujeres

Las astronautas Christina Koch y Jessica Meir de la NASA protagonizan este viernes el primer paseo espacial realizado únicamente por mujeres. Su objetivo es sustituir una unidad de carga y descarga de la batería (BCDU) que se ha estropeado en el exterior de la estación espacial internacional.

La astronauta Christina Koch (derecha) posa con su compañera de la NASA Jessica Meir (izquierda), que está dentro de un traje espacial verificando su ajuste. / NASA

Dos mujeres se preparan en la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS) para realizar juntas su primera caminata espacial.

Se trata de las ingenieras de vuelo Christina Koch y Jessica Meir, que se aventurarán en el vacío del espacio este viernes para reemplazar un controlador de energía denominado unidad de carga y descarga de la batería (BCDU, por sus siglas en inglés).

La BCDU regula la carga de las baterías que recogen y distribuyen energía solar a los sistemas del laboratorio orbital.

Koch y Meir activarán las baterías de sus trajes a las 13:50 h (hora peninsular española) y saldrán del airlock o cámara Quest para un trabajo de reparación que les llevará unas 5,5 horas en la una estructura del Puerto 6 de la estación.

El comandante Luca Parmitano de la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) y el ingeniero de vuelo de la NASA Andrew Morgan ayudarán a las caminantes espaciales. Parmitano controlará el brazo robótico Canadarm2 y Morgan proporcionará soporte para el airlock y traje espacial. Los cuatro astronautas ya se han reunido para una revisión final de los procedimientos.

La primera mujer que realizó un paseo espacial fue la cosmonauta soviética Svetlana Savítskaya, acompañada por su compañero Vladimir Dzhanibekov. Ocurrió durante su estancia en la estación espacial Salyut 7, el 25 de julio de 1984.

