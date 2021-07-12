Estás leyendo: La OMS emite las primeras recomendaciones para manipular el ADN

La OMS emite las primeras recomendaciones para manipular el ADN

La organización reconoce que la edición genómica puede ayudar a dar diagnósticos más rápidos y precisos.

ADN. PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) publicó hoy, tras dos años de análisis en los que han participado científicos, pacientes y líderes religiosos, sus primeras recomendaciones sobre la manipulación del genoma humano con fines sanitarios, una cuestión que ha levantado debates éticos y médicos.

El documento reconoce que la edición genómica, que implica alterar el ADN del ser humano, "puede ayudar a diagnósticos más rápidos y precisos, conseguir mejores tratamientos y prevenir desórdenes genéticos", y destaca que ya se han conseguido avances en este sentido, por ejemplo en el combate al virus VIH.

Sin embargo, en sus recomendaciones la OMS admite que "existen riesgos" en este nuevo campo de investigación, por ejemplo al manipular rasgos hereditarios del genoma, que puede verse alterado en embriones humanos "y ello pude transmitirse a futuras generaciones, modificando las características de los descendientes".

La OMS pide que la edición del genoma sea revisada y aprobada por comités de ética

La OMS recomienda que se le otorgue un papel de coordinación en este nuevo campo y que se promueva la colaboración internacional en este sentido, también con el fin de establecer los puntos de desacuerdo entre científicos de diferentes países.

El organismo pide asimismo que las pruebas clínicas de edición genómica sean revisadas y aprobadas por comités de ética en la investigación y que la manipulación del genoma hereditario sólo se lleve a cabo en lugares con este tipo de entidades de supervisión.

La necesidad de recomendaciones coordinadas por la OMS surgió con la aparición de controvertidos casos como el del biólogo chino He Jiankui, quien en 2018 anunció que había creado los primeros bebés humanos editados genéticamente.

