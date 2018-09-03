El Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO) destacará el papel de mujeres de todo el mundo en la oceanografía con el objetivo de dar a conocer su aportación al estudio de los océanos y fomentar así las vocaciones científicas en esta materia.
La iniciativa, 'Oceánicas: la mujer y la oceanografía', desarrollada por el IEO en colaboración con la Fundación Española para la Ciencia y la Tecnología (FECYT) del Ministerio de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, busca divulgar el trabajo de las mujeres actuales y pasadas en el estudio de los océanos a través de acciones que incluyen la página de Internet, entrevistas, blogs, un libro con historias de pioneras, concursos y unas jornadas de puertas abiertas en todos los centros del IEO.
En concreto, 'Oceánicas' difundirá el legado de mujeres pioneras en la oceanografía como Jeanne Baret, botánica francesa y primera mujer en circunnavegar el mundo en el siglo XVIII, aunque tuvo que hacerlo disfrazada de hombre. También dará a conocer a Marie Tharp, geóloga marina que, pese a tener prohibido embarcar, elaboró el primer mapa de los fondos oceánicos atlántico.
Otras de las protagonistas de 'Oceánicas' serán Ángeles Alvariño, oceanógrafa gallega del IEO que fue la primera mujer en embarcar en un buque inglés, desde donde descubrió 22 especies marinas y Sylvia Earle, primera mujer en liderar la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA por sus siglas en inglés) y exploradora de National Geographic.
El proyecto será también una plataforma para que mujeres que trabajan en la actualidad en las ciencias del mar, como investigadores, técnicos, estudiantes o empresarias divulguen su trabajo y ayuden a los jóvenes a conocer su pasión por la ciencia y la naturaleza.
Mediante los concursos, 'Oceánicas' tratará de despertar la curiosidad y el interés a nivel personal de las jóvenes, fomentar su creatividad y promover la comprensión de conceptos y fenómenos científicos.
En septiembre de 2015, la Asamblea General de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) declaró al 11 de febrero el Día Internacional de la Mujer y la Niña en la Ciencia y alertó de que, pese que las posibilidades de progreso científico y tecnológico son casi ilimitadas, las mujeres y las niñas están ausentes en estos campos, especialmente en lo que refiere a la creación y la toma de decisiones en los ámbitos que transforman nuestro mundo cotidiano.
Desde que comenzó a celebrarse este día, un grupo de investigadoras e investigadores del IEO han realizado acciones para reivindicar el papel de la mujer en la ciencia y así ha surgido años después el proyecto 'Oceánicas: la mujer y la oceanografía'.
