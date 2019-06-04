La revista Nature saca los colores a España. Refleja la escasa inversión en ciencia y desarrollo en una infografía en el que compara la situación en Europa. España se encuentra al nivel de países como Alemania, Francia o Italia.
Por otro lado, Science in Europe: by the numbers muestra que el sur de Inglaterra, Bélgica, Austria o Suiza están a la cabeza a la hora de aplicar políticas para lograr una importante inversión en la investigación y el desarrollo tecnológico.
Según indica Yahoo Noticias, no es la primera vez que la revista Nature evidencia esta problemática en España. Ya se pronunció sobre esta cuestión en la crisis de 2008, cuando se aplicó una dura política de recortes: “España no debería usar la recesión como excusa para frenar el impulso de su ciencia”.
The European Union, a bloc of 28 member states and more than 500 million people, has put science and innovation at the heart of its societal and economic development. https://t.co/PbZMS6GtAI— nature (@nature) 24 de mayo de 2019
El éxodo y la fuga de cerebros tampoco ayuda. El Ministerio de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades quiere revertir esta situación con un registro central online donde publicará todas las plazas que vayan saliendo en universidades y centros de investigación. El objetivo claro es facilitar la vuelta de los investigadores españoles que se encuentran trabajando en el extranjero pero buscan una oportunidad en España.
