El científico estadounidense Wallace Smith Broecker, el primero en acuñar el término cambio climático, ha fallecido este martes en Nueva York a los 87 años debido a una insuficiencia cardiaca, según ha confirmado la Universidad de Columbia.
Broecker se dio a conocer por predecir lo que hoy en día conocemos como cambio climático. Él lo detectó un año antes de que apareciera algún síntoma. En un artículo publicado en la revista Science, el científico habló por primera vez de "un calentamiento global pronunciado" en la Tierra.
Precisamente fue ese escrito, al que título Cambio climático, el que daría nombre a un concepto que Broecker se dedicó a estudiar desde el Observatorio de la Tierra Lamon-Doherty y el comité académico del Instituto de la Tierra, pertenecientes a la Universidad de Columbia.
Broecker se dio cuenta en sus investigaciones de que el clima del planeta podría cambiar de forma brusca en períodos muy cortos de tiempo. Para combatirlo, propuso un "plan B": el secuestro y almacenamiento del carbono.
Por sus contribuciones a la ciencia del cambio climático, Broecker fue galardonado a lo largo de su trayectoria con el Premio Vetlesen (1987), la Medalla Nacional de Ciencia del gobierno de Estados Unidos (1996) y el Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement (2002) y el Premio Crafoord (2006). También fue galardonado con el Premio Fundación BBVA Fronteras del Conocimiento 2008 en la categoría de Cambio Climático.
