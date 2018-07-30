Público
Mar Menor Científicos alertan del riesgo de inundación de la zona costera del Mar Menor

Según los expertos, este posible escenario es fruto del "progresivo aumento de las temperaturas globales influido, además, por las características físicas, geográficas y la gran presión urbanística de esta zona".

La manga del Mar Menor.

Un equipo multidisciplinar de investigadores coordinado por el geólogo de la Universidad de Salamanca (USAL) Antonio Martínez Graña, en el que participan la Universidad de Alcalá de Henares y la Sección de Geología del Museo de Ciencias Naturales de Madrid, acaba de alertar de la posible subida del nivel del agua del Mar Menor de hasta unos 1,5 metros, a lo largo del próximo siglo, con el consiguiente riesgo de inundación que supone para su zona costera.  

 Los científicos aducen el origen de este probable escenario futuro al "progresivo aumento de las temperaturas globales influido, además, por las características físicas, geográficas y la gran presión urbanística de este particular enclave", según ha explicado Martínez Graña.   

El estudio, según fuente de la USAL, liderado por los investigadores del Departamento de Geología de la universidad salmantina, concretamente del Área de Geodinámica, y recientemente publicado en la revista científica Sustainability muestra un alto riesgo de inundación en la playa de la Manga y las áreas costeras del Mar Menor que, "podría verse agravado por un incremento de hasta 4,1 metros en la altura media de la ola significante", subraya el responsable del trabajo. 

Los datos globales reflejan que se está produciendo un incremento medio del nivel relativo de los océanos en torno a 1,7 milímetros anuales, fruto del deshielo de glaciares y del progresivo aumento de las temperaturas en el planeta.   

En España, el Mar Menor cumple todas las condiciones de vulnerabilidad por inundaciones, ya sean debido a una mayor incidencia de las tormentas en la zona o por el posible aumento del nivel relativo del mar. La elevada actividad turística, el carácter subsidente del terreno -hundimiento vertical del suelo- y la porosidad del sustrato de la zona, entre otros, aumentan de manera alarmante el grado de exposición del Mar Menor ante una inundación a corto y medio plazo.

