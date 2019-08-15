Descubren fósiles de uno de los pingüinos más grandes en Nueva Zelanda

Huesos fosilizados de un pingüino del tamaño de un ser humano han sido desenterrados en el yacimiento de Waipara Greensand, Nueva Zelanda. La especie, que ha sido denominada Crossvallia waiparensis, vivió entre hace 56 millones y 66 millones de años atrás, durante la época del paleoceno.
Pesaba hasta 80 kilos y aproximadamente 1,6 metros de altura, uno de los pingüinos más grandes jamás descubiertos. Un experto del Museo de Canterbury (Nueva Zelanda), junto a Gerald Mayr del Museo de Historia Natural Senckenberg en Frankfurt, Alemania, analizaron los huesos. Mayr dijo que el descubrimiento hizo que la comprensión de la evolución de los pingüinos fuera mucho más clara.
"También hay más por venir, más fósiles que creemos que representan nuevas especies aún están pendientes de descripción", declaró Mayr, citado por la radio publica neozelandesa, RNZ.
El análisis de las patas del pingüino sugirió que las usaban para nadar mucho más que sus parientes modernos y posiblemente aún no se habían adaptado para pararse erguidas.
El pariente más cercano conocido del ave es probablemente el Crossvallia unienwillia, un esqueleto fosilizado parcial del cual se encontró en el Cross Valley de la Antártida en 2000. Cuando estos pingüinos extintos vivían, la Antártida tenía un clima muy diferente y probablemente estaba cubierta de bosques.
