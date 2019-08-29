Público
Diseñan un robot capaz de deslizarse por los vasos sanguíneos del cerebro

El objetivo del proyecto es que el dispositivo funcione como una futura herramienta médica. 

Un robot capaz de deslizarse por los vasos sanguíneos del cerebro. SINC

Científicos del Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts (EE UU) han diseñado un robot en miniatura, con forma de serpiente, capaz de deslizarse con la mínima fricción a través de entornos estrechos y de difícil acceso. Así, podría actuar no solo entre las venas o arterias, como hacían los dispositivos hasta ahora comercializados, sino también en el cerebro.

El objetivo del proyecto, publicado en la revista Science, es que el dispositivo funcione como una futura herramienta médica. Así se muestra en este vídeo, en el que se desliza por un modelo de silicona del sistema vascular cerebral que tiene múltiples aneurismas.

Esta nueva tecnología está compuesta por un esqueleto de polímero blando conmicropartículas magnéticas, que se mueven por la fuerza de campos magnéticos aplicados externamente. El robot está recubierto de una piel de hidrogel autolubricante para reducir la fricción y para que pueda deslizarse a través de las venas.

Además, tiene un núcleo interior que emite rayos láser, con el que el robot podría deslizarse por la el sistema vascular cerebral y eliminar, por ejemplo, un coágulo mediante la aplicación de láser de alta energía.

