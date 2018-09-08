Público
Espacio Descubren un anillo de agujeros negros

El fenómeno en cuestión se encuentra a una distancia de 300 millones de años luz de la Tierra

La galaxia AM 0644 rodeada por un anillo de agujeros negros o estrellas de neutrones./NASA

Un grupo de astrónomos ha descubierto un anillo de agujeros negros situado en la galaxia AM 0644, ubicada a 300 millones de años luz de la Tierra. El descubrimiento ha sido posible gracias al uso del Observatorio de rayos X de Chandra de la NASA

Este hallazgo podría ayudar a que los investigadores puedan comprender lo que sucede cuando las galaxias se estrellan entre sí.

En las instantáneas de la NASA se puede constatar la existencia de rayos X brillantes que, además, podrían ser sistemas binarios alimentados por una estrella de neutrones.

Anna Wolter, de Observatorio Astronómico de Brera, plantea dudas sobre el origen del anillo de los agujeros negros de la galaxia AM 0644 y apunta a que podría originarse cuando una galaxia fue arrastrada por otra a causa de la fuerza de la gravedad.

La NASA, por otro lado, informó que la primera galaxia generó una serie de ondas en el gas que compone la segunda galaxia (AM 0644). Estas ondas generaron, a su vez, un anillo de gas en expansión que desencadenó el nacimiento de nuevas estrellas.

Los objetos que producen el brillo y conforman el anillo en torno a la galaxia AM 0644 producen unos rayos X ultraluminosos que podrían ser, según la NASA, una mezcla de agujeros negros y estrellas de neutrones.

Estas estrellas tendrán vidas de millones de años, tiempos cortos en términos cósmicos, y terminarán explotando como supernovas cuando su combustible nuclear se agote.  Este fenómeno es el que genera los agujeros negros con masas de entre cinco y veinte veces la del sol. 

