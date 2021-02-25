Estás leyendo: El Perseverance toma una imagen panorámica de Marte en alta definición

Público
Público

Misión Mars 2020 El Perseverance toma una imagen panorámica de Marte en alta definición

La segunda panorámica facilitada por el rover de la NASA muestra a gran resolución el borde del cráter Jezero y el entorno de un antiguo delta fluvial del planeta rojo.

Una parte de un panorama compuesto por imágenes individuales tomadas por las cámaras de navegación, o Navcams, a bordo del vehículo Perseverance Mars de la NASA
Una parte de un panorama compuesto por imágenes individuales tomadas por las cámaras de navegación a bordo del vehículo Perseverance Mars de la NASA. REUTERS

madrid

El róver de la misión Mars 2020 de la NASA, Perseverance, ha tomado su primera imagen en alta definición desde su lugar de aterrizaje en el cráter Jezero de Marte.

La fotografía se realizó el pasado 21 de febrero con el instrumento Mastcam-Z, una cámara ubicada en el mástil o 'cabeza' de Percy. Se trata de la segunda panorámica tomada por el róver desde su llegada al planeta, tras tomar otra fotografía similar el 20 de febrero con las cámaras de navegación, de menor calidad.

El instrumento Mastcam-Z es un sistema dual de cámaras que permite hacer zoom, tomar vídeos en alta definición, instantáneas panorámicas a color e imágenes en 3D de la superficie marciana. Con ella, la robot puede proporcionar detalles exhaustivos de objetos distantes y cercanos.

Estas cámaras ayudarán al equipo científico a evaluar la historia geológica y las condiciones atmosféricas del cráter Jezero, al tiempo que permitirá identificar rocas y sedimentos que necesitan una evaluación más precisa por otros instrumentos del róver.

Mastcam-Z permitirá al equipo científico evaluar la historia geológica y las condiciones atmosféricas de Marte

Mastcam-Z permitirá al equipo científico de la misión evaluar la historia geológica y las condiciones atmosféricas de Marte. También ayudará a determinar qué rocas marcianas se deben conservar y preparar para una posible misión de retorno a la Tierra. La nueva foto panorámica, compuesta de 142 imágenes, revela el borde del cráter y la cara del acantilado de un antiguo delta fluvial. Este instrumento puede revelar detalles tan pequeños de tres a cinco milímetros cerca del vehículo, y de dos a tres metros para objetos lejanos.

El investigador principal de Mastcam-Z, Jim Bell, de la Facultad de Exploración Espacial y Terrestre de la Universidad Estatal de Arizona, señala que Perseverance se encuentra "en un punto óptimo" de Marte, "donde se aprecian características similares de los sitios de aterrizaje de Spirit, Opportunity y Curiosity".

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público