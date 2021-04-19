Estás leyendo: El helicóptero Ingenuity hace historia al volar, por primera vez, sobre la superficie de Marte

Público
Público

Misión en Marte El helicóptero Ingenuity hace historia al volar, por primera vez, sobre la superficie de Marte

El pequeño vehículo de casi dos kilos de peso se ha elevado sobre la superficie del planeta rojo durante apenas 40 segundos controlado remotamente por el equipo del JPL-NASA en California, a más de 200 millones de kilómetros de distancia.

El helicóptero 'Ingenuity'.
El helicóptero 'Ingenuity'. NASA

Madrid

Actualizado:

El pequeño helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA hizo historia este lunes al realizar el primer vuelo controlado y con motor de una aeronave en otro planeta, Marte.

El equipo del JPL-NASA, Laboratorio de propulsión a chorro, encargado de controlar la misión desde California, informó en directo de la recepción de los datos enviados por Ingenuity que confirmaron que había conseguido despegar, mantenerse flotando, girarse y aterrizar en el cráter Jezero de Marte.

Además de los datos, la NASA ha recibido una imagen en blanco y negro tomada por el helicóptero de su propia sombra mientras estaba en el aire y un pequeño vídeo grabado por el rover Perseverance, a varios metros de distancia, del vuelo.

El helicóptero 'Ingenuity'. NASA

Por el momento la NASA no ha detallado las horas y duración exacta de este primer vuelo de prueba de Ingenuity, aunque estaba previsto que fuera de 30 a 40 segundos y a unos tres metros de la superficie marciana.

Después de recibir los datos, el equipo del JPL-NASA estalló en vítores, aplausos y alegría detrás de las mascarillas.

Mimi Aung, gerente del proyecto para Ingenuity en el JPL, señaló: "Ahora podemos decir que el ser humano ha volado en otro planeta" y desbordada por la emoción recordó los seis años de trabajo, a la vez que aseguró que "si no fuera por la covid-19 abrazaría" a todos sus compañeros presentes en la sala.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público