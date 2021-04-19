MadridActualizado:
El pequeño helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA hizo historia este lunes al realizar el primer vuelo controlado y con motor de una aeronave en otro planeta, Marte.
El equipo del JPL-NASA, Laboratorio de propulsión a chorro, encargado de controlar la misión desde California, informó en directo de la recepción de los datos enviados por Ingenuity que confirmaron que había conseguido despegar, mantenerse flotando, girarse y aterrizar en el cráter Jezero de Marte.
Además de los datos, la NASA ha recibido una imagen en blanco y negro tomada por el helicóptero de su propia sombra mientras estaba en el aire y un pequeño vídeo grabado por el rover Perseverance, a varios metros de distancia, del vuelo.
Por el momento la NASA no ha detallado las horas y duración exacta de este primer vuelo de prueba de Ingenuity, aunque estaba previsto que fuera de 30 a 40 segundos y a unos tres metros de la superficie marciana.
Después de recibir los datos, el equipo del JPL-NASA estalló en vítores, aplausos y alegría detrás de las mascarillas.
Mimi Aung, gerente del proyecto para Ingenuity en el JPL, señaló: "Ahora podemos decir que el ser humano ha volado en otro planeta" y desbordada por la emoción recordó los seis años de trabajo, a la vez que aseguró que "si no fuera por la covid-19 abrazaría" a todos sus compañeros presentes en la sala.
