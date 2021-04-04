Estás leyendo: El helicóptero Ingenuity toca la superficie de Marte tras ser desligado del Perseverance

Público
Público

NASA Marte El helicóptero Ingenuity toca la superficie de Marte tras ser desligado del Perseverance

El róver Perseverance se dirigió hacia un terreno en el cráter Jezero designado como campo de pruebas del helicóptero. Hasta su primer vuelo, que tendrá lugar a partir del 11 de abril, la aeronave sigue cargando baterías con su panel solar.

30/03/2021. Recreación del helicóptero Ingenuity una vez desligado del róver Perseverance. - EFE
Recreación del helicóptero Ingenuity una vez desligado del róver Perseverance. NASA / EFE

MADRID

El helicóptero Ingenuity, primera aeronave en otro mundo, ha tocado la superficie de Marte tras ser depositado desde los bajos del róver Perseverance de la NASA, completando la compleja maniobra de despliegue y bajada a la superficie.

Los últimos 10 centímetros de descenso, desde un altura total de 63 centímetros, se completaron este 4 de abril, informó el JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) de la NASA en un tuit recogido por Europa Press, con una imagen de Ingenuity tomada desde Perseverance una vez dejó atrás el helicóptero.

Tras un viaje hasta el Planeta Rojo de 471 millones de kilómetros, el róver Perseverance se dirigió hacia un terreno en el cráter Jezero designado como campo de pruebas del helicóptero, donde se producirá el vuelo; no antes del próximo 11 de abril.

El helicóptero sigue cargando baterías con su panel solar y es completamente autónomo para su funcionamiento. Con 1,8 kilos de peso, el reto ahora es que pueda sobrevivir a las bajas temperaturas de la noche marciana.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público