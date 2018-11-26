Público
InSight El módulo InSight de la NASA aterriza con éxito en Marte y envía su primera imagen

Su principal propósito es estudiar el interior del planeta para conocer más acerca de su composición y evolución.

El módulo espacial InSight de la NASA. /REUTERS

El modulo espacial InSight, la primera misión de la NASA que quiere estudiar específicamente el interior de Marte, aterrizó hoy con éxito en la superficie del planeta rojo.

La sala de control del Laboratorio de Propulsión de la NASA en Pasadena (California, EE.UU.) recibió este lunes a las 11.53 horas local (19.53 GMT) la señal de que InSight se había posado en Marte.

"Te siento, Marte. Y pronto conoceré tu corazón. Con este aterrizaje a salvo, estoy aquí. Estoy en casa", dijo en su perfil oficial de Twitter el módulo InSight, que ha ido retransmitiendo en directo y a través de esta red social su viaje desde la Tierra desde el pasado mayo.

Los científicos y técnicos de la NASA en la sala de control en Pasadena reaccionaron con una gran alegría, aplausos y abrazos colectivos a la esperada noticia de que InSight había concluido su viaje espacial con éxito.

Además, la NASA recibió a las 11.58 hora local de Pasadena (19.58 GMT) la primera fotografía enviada desde Marte por InSight.

InSight culminó este lunes con su amartizaje un viaje de 485 millones de kilómetros, desde la Tierra, que comenzó el pasado 5 de mayo cuando despegó de la Base Aérea Vandenberg en California (EE.UU.).

A diferencia de otras misiones anteriores de la NASA centradas en la superficie o la atmósfera de Marte, la novedad de InSight es que su principal propósito es estudiar el interior del planeta para conocer más acerca de su composición y evolución.

Para ello, InSight cuenta, entre otros instrumentos, con un sismógrafo y una sonda que medirán la actividad y la temperatura internas del planeta, respectivamente. En este aspecto será fundamental la labor de una excavadora mecánica, incluida en el módulo, que perforará hasta unos cinco metros de profundidad en la superficie marciana.

InSight se ha posado e instalado  en una zona plana de Marte conocida como Elysium Planitia, donde realizará su actividad investigadora.

Para aterrizar con éxito, InSight ha tenido que superar los llamados por la NASA "siete minutos de terror", la delicada y breve fase de su misión en la que el módulo ha pasado de atravesar la atmósfera marciana a casi 20.000 kilómetros por hora a reducir su velocidad a unos cinco kilómetros justo antes de amartizar. Está previsto que InSight permanezca operativa en Marte durante alrededor de dos años.

