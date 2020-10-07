Estás leyendo: Nobel de Química para Emmanuelle Charpientier y Jennifer Doudna por sus avances en la edición del genoma

Público
Público

Nobel 2020 Nobel de Química para Emmanuelle Charpientier y Jennifer Doudna por sus avances en la edición del genoma

Galardonadas con el premio Nobel de Química. / Academia Sueca
Galardonadas con el premio Nobel de Química. / Academia Sueca

berlín

Actualizado:

EFE

Las científicas Emmanuelle Charpientier y Jennifer Doudna son las ganadoras del Premio Nobel de Química reescribir el "código de la vida" y "el desarrollo de un método para la edición del genoma", anunció la Academia Sueca de Ciencias en Estocolmo.

El premio de Química es el último entre los premios científicos de la ronda de los Nobel, tras haberse revelado el lunes el de Medicina y el martes el de Física. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público