berlínActualizado:
Las científicas Emmanuelle Charpientier y Jennifer Doudna son las ganadoras del Premio Nobel de Química reescribir el "código de la vida" y "el desarrollo de un método para la edición del genoma", anunció la Academia Sueca de Ciencias en Estocolmo.
El premio de Química es el último entre los premios científicos de la ronda de los Nobel, tras haberse revelado el lunes el de Medicina y el martes el de Física.
(Habrá ampliación)
