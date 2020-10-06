Nobel de Física para Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel y Andrea Ghez por sus descubrimientos sobre los agujeros negros

madridActualizado:
La Academia Sueca concede el Nobel de Física 2020 a Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel y Andrea Ghez por sus descubrimientos sobre los agujeros negros y su relación con la Teoría de la Relatividad, y por hallar en el centro de la Vía Láctea uno de ellos.
El anuncio del premio de Física sigue al de Medicina, este lunes, que fue para los virólogos estadounidenses Harvey J. Alter y Charles M. Rice y el británico Michael Houghton por el descubrimiento del virus de la hepatitis C.
(Habrá ampliación)
