Estás leyendo: Nobel de Física para Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel y Andrea Ghez por sus descubrimientos sobre los agujeros negros

Público
Público

Nobel de Física para Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel y Andrea Ghez por sus descubrimientos sobre los agujeros negros

La Real Academia de las Ciencias Sueca concede el Nobel a los investigadores por sus descubrimientos sobre los agujeros negros y su relación con la Teoría de la Relatividad, y por hallar en el centro de la Vía Láctea uno de ellos.

Nobel de Física para Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel y Andrea Ghez. / TWITTER - @NobelPrize
Nobel de Física para Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel y Andrea Ghez. / TWITTER - @NobelPrize

madrid

Actualizado:

público / efe 

La Academia Sueca concede el Nobel de Física 2020 a Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel y Andrea Ghez por sus descubrimientos sobre los agujeros negros y su relación con la Teoría de la Relatividad, y por hallar en el centro de la Vía Láctea uno de ellos.

El anuncio del premio de Física sigue al de Medicina, este lunes, que fue para los virólogos estadounidenses Harvey J. Alter y Charles M. Rice y el británico Michael Houghton por el descubrimiento del virus de la hepatitis C.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público