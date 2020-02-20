madridActualizado:
La Sociedad Nuclear Española (SNE) ha presentado este miércoles su nuevo portal informativo –revistanuclear.es–, con el que se suma al formato digital para abordar la tecnología nuclear y la ciencia en diversos soportes en la red.
Durante la presentación del portal digital en la Asociación de la Presa de Madrid (APM), el presidente de la SNE, Javier Guerra, ha subrayado que con este nuevo soporte informativo se pretende "mejorar la transparencia del sector".
Asimismo, durante su intervención, ha apuntado como otro propósito "acercar al público la realidad de su día a día", dado que "tendrá acceso simple a todo un repertorio de artículos y contenido".
La revista Nuclear España, percibida como una combinación de información técnica y divulgativa en diferentes formatos, se ha marcado como finalidad "promover el conocimiento y la difusión de la ciencia y la tecnología nuclear desde la producción de energía hasta aplicaciones médicas e industriales".
Tras más de 37 años y 400 publicaciones en papel, la publicación lanza su formato web para difundir ciencia y tecnología nuclear en España y países de habla hispana.
