Estás leyendo: La Sociedad Nuclear Española presenta una web de divulgación científica de la tecnología nuclear

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Energía nuclear La Sociedad Nuclear Española presenta una web de divulgación científica de la tecnología nuclear

La revista 'Nuclear España' convierte su edición en papel en un portal con la finalidad de "promover el conocimiento y la difusión de la ciencia y la tecnología nuclear, desde la producción de energía hasta aplicaciones médicas e industriales".

Imagen de archivo de la central nuclear de Trillo, Guadalajara. / Europa Press
Imagen de archivo de la central nuclear de Trillo, Guadalajara. / Europa Press

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

La Sociedad Nuclear Española (SNE) ha presentado este miércoles su nuevo portal informativo –revistanuclear.es–, con el que se suma al formato digital para abordar la tecnología nuclear y la ciencia en diversos soportes en la red.

Durante la presentación del portal digital en la Asociación de la Presa de Madrid (APM), el presidente de la SNE, Javier Guerra, ha subrayado que con este nuevo soporte informativo se pretende "mejorar la transparencia del sector".

Asimismo, durante su intervención, ha apuntado como otro propósito "acercar al público la realidad de su día a día", dado que "tendrá acceso simple a todo un repertorio de artículos y contenido".

Detalle de la web de la Sociedad Nuclear Española.

La revista Nuclear España, percibida como una combinación de información técnica y divulgativa en diferentes formatos, se ha marcado como finalidad "promover el conocimiento y la difusión de la ciencia y la tecnología nuclear desde la producción de energía hasta aplicaciones médicas e industriales".

Tras más de 37 años y 400 publicaciones en papel, la publicación lanza su formato web para difundir ciencia y tecnología nuclear en España y países de habla hispana.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú