La Tierra, a velocidad máxima este fin de semana

Este domingo 5 de enero, la Tierra se sitúa en el perihelio, mayor proximidad al Sol en su órbita anual. Eso produce la máxima velocidad orbital, acelerando 3.420 kilómetros por hora sobre el promedio.
La Tierra gira alrededor del Sol, describiendo una órbita elíptica de 930 millones de kilómetros, a una velocidad media de 107.280 kilómetros por hora, lo que supone recorrer la distancia en 365 días y casi 6 horas, de ahí que cada cuatro años se cuente uno bisiesto. Precisamente, este 2020 es bisiesto.
Pero, de acuerdo con la segunda ley de Kepler, esa velocidad de traslación varía, aumentando hasta ser máxima en el perihelio -la menor distancia al Sol- con 110.700 kilómetros por hora, y reduciéndose hasta ser mínima en el afelio, con 103.536 kilómetros por hora, más de 7.000 kilómetros por hora de diferencia.
El afelio llegará el 4 de julio
Según Earth Sky, el perihelio de 2020 se produce a las 07.48 UTC de este 5 de enero, con una distancia de algo más de 147 millones de kilómetros. El afelio en 2020 será el 4 de julio, a unos 5 millones de kilómetros de distancia más.
Kepler se dio cuenta de que la línea que conecta a los planetas y al Sol abarca igual área en igual lapso de tiempo. Esto significa que cuando los planetas están cerca del Sol en su órbita, se mueven más rápidamente que cuando están más lejos.
Así, la velocidad orbital de un planeta será menor, a mayor distancia del Sol, y a distancias menores la velocidad orbital será mayor. La distancia media del Sol es en promedio de 150 millones de kilómetros. En el afelio alcanza los 152,09 millones de kilómetros y en el perihelio baja a 147,10 millones de kilómetros de distancia.
