Uno de cada 10 niños en el mundo no está escolarizado, advierte la Unesco

La organización ha critica que solo la mitad de los planes educativos hacen alusión al cambio climático.

Niñas se sientan en clase el primer día de clases en un campamento de desplazados Yazidi en el área de Sharya.
Actualmente hay 250 millones de niños no escolarizados, la mayoría procedentes de países pobres, ha alertado este miércoles la Unesco (La Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura). En el informe difundido, titulado Seguir juntos en el futuro, por un nuevo contrato social para la educación, la organización ha recomendado un plan social para las escuelas, que incluya más contenidos sobre ecología.

Uno de cada cinco menores de países pobres está fuera de la escuela primaria, uno de cada diez en todo el mundo. Menos del 75% de los estudiantes terminan la educación secundaria obligatoria, y solo la mitad del alumnado consigue graduarse de la secundaria superior, ha alertado el organismo.

La Unesco ha criticado que unicamente la mitad de los planes educativos hacen alusión al cambio climático. Además, más del 60% del profesorado no se siente seguro enseñando acerca de la gravedad de la crisis climática. El organismo ha pedido que se incorpore el enfoque ecológico a los curriculums académicos, ya que eso "mejoraría la manera con la que nos relacionamos con la Tierra", ha asegurado la organización.

 Para la Unesco "la difusión de la desinformación debe contrarrestarse con contenidos científicos, digitales y humanísticos que sirvan para diferenciar lo falso de lo verdadero". 

