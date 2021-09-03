Abba anuncia su regreso con el primer álbum de estudio en 40 años

El cuarteto sueco Abba anunció este jueves el lanzamiento de su nuevo proyecto musical, Voyage, que incluye su primer álbum de estudio en casi 40 años, con diez temas nuevos, y un espectáculo holográfico.

El cuarteto formado por Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus y Benny Anderson, que se separó en 1982, ha puesto fin a cuatro décadas de letargo musical al presentar hoy en Londres dos nuevos singles del disco: "I still have faith in you" y "Don´t shut me down".

El renovado viaje de Abba comenzó su andadura en lo alto de la torre ArcelorMittal Orbit, situada en el Parque Olímpico de Londres 2012, desde donde se visualiza la estructura del nuevo teatro donde la banda llevará a cabo una serie de conciertos de una hora y media de duración.

En ese "revolucionario" espectáculo, los artistas se convertirán en personajes holográficos, apodados como "Abbatars", e interpretarán 22 temas de la banda sueca.

En una rueda de prensa, Ulvaeus y Anderson avanzaron que el disco saldrá al mercado el 5 de noviembre, dos días antes de que salgan a la venta las entradas para su espectáculo.

Anderson admitió sentirse "muy orgulloso" de este nuevo disco, que contendrá 10 canciones nuevas —entre ellas un tema "navideño"— y, haciendo gala de su humor, aseguró haber aprendido que "no hay que esperar 40 años para sacar un álbum".

Del mismo modo, los componentes de Abba presentes en la capital británica subrayaron la felicidad que les provocó volver a juntarse en un estudio, porque "parecía que no había pasado el tiempo".