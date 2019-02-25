Público
Adelanto editorial Construir una maternidad distinta precisa de otro tipo de sociedad

La periodista y socióloga Esther Vivas publica 'Mamá desobediente' (Ed. Capitán Swing), en el que analiza la maternidad desde una mirada feminista.

Detalle de la portada del libro Esther Vivas 'Mamá desobediente'

La maternidad no es un tema fácil, afirma Esther Vivas en su libro Mamá desobediente (Ed. Capitán Swing). Una mirada feminista a la maternidad, que sale a la venta este 25 de febrero.

En el libro, esta periodista y socióloga hace un recorrido crítico sobre a distintos aspectos de ser madre desde una óptica feminista, desmenuzando tres grandes temas como son: los mitos que rodean la maternidad, la participación de las mujeres sobre su propio parto o las presiones y tensiones que rodean a la teta y la leche.

“Todo el mundo se cree que puede juzgarte. Parece que tenemos que escoger ente una maternidad neoliberal supeditada al mercado o una patriarcal sacrificada”. Ante este panorama, la obra se centra en responder a una gran pregunta: ¿Dónde queda nuestro derecho a vivir sin imposiciones la experiencia materna?

Nacida en 1975, Vivas ha escrito numerosos artículos sobre maternidad, parto y lactancia y es una experta sobre el sistema agroalimentario y los movimientos sociales, sobre los que ha escrito y colaborado en diversos libros. Es además editora del blog Se cuecen habas de este periódico.

En Público reproducimos como adelanto editorial parte de esta obra, que aboga por construir otro tipo de sociedad para poder ejercer una maternidad diferente; posiciona claramente la violencia obstétrica como una violencia de género; y concluye que la lactancia no es una responsabilidad individual, sino colectiva.

Esther Vivas by on Scribd

