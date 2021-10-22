Estás leyendo: Alec Baldwin, tras matar por accidente a su compañera de rodaje Halyna Hutchins: "Mi corazón está roto"

Alec Baldwin, tras matar por accidente a su compañera de rodaje Halyna Hutchins: "Mi corazón está roto"

El actor ha disparado en el set de su última película un arma de atrezzo cuya munición ha acabado con la vida de la directora de fotografía y ha herido gravemente al director.

17/09/2017 Alec Baldwin llegando a la 69ª edición de los Emmy Awards.
Alec Baldwin llegando a la 69ª edición de los Emmy Awards. Mike Blake/File Photo / REUTERS

El actor Alec Baldwin se ha disculpado en redes sociales por lo que ha ocurridoe este viernes durante la grabación de su última película. Ha disparado de manera accidental una pistola de atrezzo en el set de rodaje, cuya munición se ha cobrado al vida de la directora de fotografía, Halyna Hutchins, y ha herido gravemente al director, Joel Souza. 

El actor que dio vida a Adam Maitland en Beetlejuice ha reconocido no tener "palabras para trasmitir" su conmoción por el accidente. "Esposa, madre y nuestra compañera, profundamente admirada", ha publicado en redes sociales sobre Hutchins. 

Además, ha afirmado estar cooperando "con la investigación policial para esclarecer cómo sucedió la tragedia", ha asegurando en un comunicado que ha compartido en Twitter. 

En un segundo tweet ha compartido con sus seguidores que ya se ha puesto en contacto con el entorno más cercano de la víctima, a los brinda todo su apoyo. "Estoy en contacto con su marido ofreciéndole mi apoyo, a él y a su familia. Mi corazón está roto por él, por su hijo y por todos los que conocieron y amaron a Halyna"

