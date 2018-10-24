Estás leyendo: La Audiencia absuelve a Teddy Bautista y a otros nueve acusados del caso Saga

Fotografía de archivo (24/10/2018), del expresidente de la Sociedad General de Autores Españoles (SGAE) Eduardo "Teddy" Bautista. Víctor Lerena / EFE

MADRID

La Audiencia Nacional ha absuelto al expresidente de la Sociedad General de Autores Españoles (SGAE) Eduardo Teddy Bautista y a otros nueve acusados por el presunto desvío de fondos de la entidad, por los que la Fiscalía pidió penas que iban desde 12 años y medio a dos años de cárcel.

La Sección Segunda de la Sala Penal de la Audiencia Nacional explica en la sentencia notificada hoy que la propia SGAE retiró primero la acusación penal y después la civil al no sentirse perjudicada por estos hechos y que, tras valorar la prueba, no ha quedado acreditado que los acusados actuaran al margen de los órganos sociales de la entidad, sino que cumplían y ejecutaban los acuerdos adoptados por aquellos.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción imputaba a los acusados delitos de apropiación indebida, administración desleal, falsedad de documento mercantil y asociación ilícita.

