La Audiencia absuelve a Teddy Bautista y a otros nueve acusados del caso Saga

MADRIDActualizado:
La Audiencia Nacional ha absuelto al expresidente de la Sociedad General de Autores Españoles (SGAE) Eduardo Teddy Bautista y a otros nueve acusados por el presunto desvío de fondos de la entidad, por los que la Fiscalía pidió penas que iban desde 12 años y medio a dos años de cárcel.
La Sección Segunda de la Sala Penal de la Audiencia Nacional explica en la sentencia notificada hoy que la propia SGAE retiró primero la acusación penal y después la civil al no sentirse perjudicada por estos hechos y que, tras valorar la prueba, no ha quedado acreditado que los acusados actuaran al margen de los órganos sociales de la entidad, sino que cumplían y ejecutaban los acuerdos adoptados por aquellos.
La Fiscalía Anticorrupción imputaba a los acusados delitos de apropiación indebida, administración desleal, falsedad de documento mercantil y asociación ilícita.
