La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha mantenido hoy la petición de 7 años cárcel para el expresidente del Consejo de Dirección de la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE), Teddy Bautista, y de 12 para el que fuera director de SDAE (filial digital de SGAE), José Luis Rodríguez Neri, en el juicio que se sigue en la Audiencia Nacional.
La Fiscalía ha elevado hoy a definitivas sus conclusiones contra Bautista, Neri y otros siete acusados, juzgados por el presunto desvío de fondos en el llamado caso Saga, pieza principal del caso SGAE. La vista se inició el pasado 14 de septiembre -nueve años después de que Bautista fuera detenido en el Palacio de Longoria junto a Rodríguez Neri y otras siete personas- sin acusación particular y sin sociedades mercantiles como responsables civiles subsidiarios, después de que el tribunal decidiera retirarlos del juicio.
La fiscalía mantiene en sus conclusiones la petición de una condena de siete años a Bautista por apropiación indebida o, alternativamente, de administración desleal. A Rodríguez Neri, que era director de la SDAE, filial digital de la SGAE, y a su colaborador Rafael Ramos les considera responsables de ese mismo delito, por el que solicita la misma condena, pero también en falsedad de documentos mercantiles (dos años y medio) y de asociación ilícita (tres años).
También acusa a María Antonia García Pombo, mujer de Rodríguez Neri; a Eva García, hermana de ésta; y a la hija del exdirector de la SDAE, Leticia Rodríguez Álvarez. Asimismo, el Fiscal Anticorrupción retira la responsabilidad criminal de otra de las acusadas, Juana Cristina Rodríguez Neri, por haber fallecido.
