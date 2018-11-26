Muere Bernardo Bertolucci, el último gran maestro del cine italiano

El cineasta italiano Bernardo Bertolucci, relevante figura de la cinematografía italiana de la segunda mitad del siglo XX, con obras como Last tango in Paris, Novecento o The Last Emperor falleció en Roma a los 77 años, informaron los medios de comunicación italianos.

Poeta, productor, guionista y director estaba considerado el último "gran maestro" del cine italiano al firmar grandes obras maestras como The Last Emperor con la que ganó el Oscar en 1987.

[Habrá ampliación]