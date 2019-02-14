Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Breaking Bad La película de 'Breaking Bad': una secuela centrada en Jesse Pinkman

Las nuevas filtraciones sobre el 'film' apuntan a que será el gigante del streaming Netflix quien tendrá antes que nadie el esperado trabajo de Vince Gilligan.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul, protagonistas de 'Breaking Bad'. / AMC

Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul, protagonistas de 'Breaking Bad'. / AMC

Parecía que no iba a llegar el día, pero finalmente se ha confirmado. La película de Breaking Bad va viento en popa y, pese a que la idea inicial era crear una trama alejada de la vitoreada ficción, finalmente estará protagonizada por Aaron Paul, quien da vida a Jesse Pinkman en la serie original.

Según los rumores, el filme se centrará en la historia de Jesse Pinkman, y su estreno estaría previsto en Netflix y, posteriormente, en AMC. Una pista que ha dejado caer Vince Gilligan, creador de Breaking Bad,  en sus constantes guiños a las plataformas streaming. La distribución en los cines, según las primeras informaciones, correrá a cargo de la conocida productora Sony Pictures.

El diario Albuquerque Journal informó de que el rodaje podría comenzar a mediados de noviembre y de que serán Mark Johnson y Melissa Bernstein los encargados de la producción de la misma. Se espera también que haya cameos de casi todos los actores que pasaron por la alabada ficción tal y como dejó caer Bryan Cranston hace unas semanas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas