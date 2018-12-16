Público
brexit Benedict Cumberbatch protagoniza 'Brexit', una cinta sobre la campaña para dejar la UE

HBO produce la historia basada en la historia de Dominic Cummings, uno de los instigadores claves del movimiento. 

Benedict Cumberbatch interpreta a Dominic Cummings, uno de los responsables de la campaña para abandonar la UE

Benedict Cumberbatch estrenará el próximo 19 de enero de la mano de HBO la película Brexit. una cinta sobre la campaña que llevó a Reino Unido a votar en favor de abandonar la Unión Europea. 

En el largometraje, Cumberbatch interpreta a Dominic Cummings, uno de los grandes instigadores de la campaña y responsable del éxito de la misma. En el tráiler de la misma se aprecia

La película se centrará en cómo se definió la táctica, el mensaje y el lenguaje de la campaña que apoyó la salida de Reino Unido de la UE, así como en los principales políticos responsables de la misma. 

Toby Haynes es el director de esta historia guionizada por James Graham. A Benedict Cumberbatch le acompañan Lee Boardman y Jay Simpson, que co-protagonizan la película. 

Haynes ha dirigido capítulos de Sherlock —serie de la BBC protagonizada por Cumberbatch—, Black Mirror y Doctor Who, mientras que Graham está a cargo del guion de 1984, la película que adaptará la novela distópica de George Orwell.

