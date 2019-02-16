El actor suizo Bruno Ganz, famoso por papeles como el de Adolf Hitler en la controvertida película alemana El Hundimiento, ha fallecido hoy a los 77 años en su Zúrich natal, informó hoy su agente. Nacido el 22 de marzo de 1941, de padre suizo que trabajaba como mecánico y una italiana, Ganz desarrolló su carrera artística en el cine, la televisión y el teatro en lengua alemana durante más de medio siglo.
Junto a su papel protagonista en "El Hundimiento", donde encarnó un Führer derrotado en sus últimos días en el búnker de Berlín, Ganz destacó por sus papeles en filmes de Wim Wenders como "El amigo americano", "Tan lejos, tan cerca" o "El cielo sobre Berlín".
Fuera del cine en alemán, Ganz estuvo a las órdenes de maestros como Francis Ford Coppola o Ridley Scott, participó en celebres películas como "El candidato manchú", "The Reader" o "Unknown" y también trabajó en producciones del cine francés o italiano.
Ganz era portador del Anillo de Iffland, que tradicionalmente lleva el que haya sido considerado mejor actor en lengua alemana del momento, y que a su muerte debe heredar otro intérprete, por lo que deberá buscarse un sucesor.
El pasado año, los médicos diagnosticaron que el actor padecía un cáncer intestinal, por lo que comenzó un tratamiento con quimioterapia que le obligó a dejar los escenarios, siendo su último trabajo el de narrador en la ópera de Mozart "La flauta mágica" durante el Festival de Salzburgo (Austria).
