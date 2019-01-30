Público
Las cineastas dedicarán sus abanicos en los Goya de Sevilla a '#NIUNAMENOS'

Con este gesto pretenden "invitar a todo el cine español a combatir la violencia machista y las mentiras que la alientan".

Penelope Cruz posa con uno de los abanicos rojos durante la pasada edición de los Goya.- EFE

Las mujeres cineastas agrupadas en CIMA (Asociación de Mujeres Cineastas y de Medios Audiovisuales) volverán a repartir sus abanicos reivindicativos en la gala de los Premios Goya, que este año se celebran en Sevilla, también con el lema #NIUNAMENOS en apoyo al compromiso contra los asesinatos machistas.

"Conscientes de la importancia que el cine y el audiovisual tienen para derribar estereotipos nefastos y peligrosos, seguimos reclamando #MÁSMUJERES (el lema de los abanicos que se repartieron el año pasado) en el cine y en el audiovisual que acaben con los estereotipos machistas de esta sociedad", apunta la asociación.

Así, las mujeres del cine español, con el apoyo de las asociadas de Andalucía, repartirán sus abanicos rojos "invitando a todo el cine español a combatir la violencia machista y las mentiras que la alientan".

CIMA, que cita datos de la Delegación de Gobierno para la Violencia de Género, detalla que los crímenes machistas superan las mil muertes desde que existen registros (976 entre el 1 de enero de 2003 y el 2016; otras 147 entre 2016 y finales de 2018, y ocho más este año).

"Ante la angustiosa realidad de las mujeres asesinadas por violencia machista y frente a la campaña de mentiras irresponsables y temerarias que no dejan de difundirse en los últimos tiempos, CIMA se une a la denuncia de esta alarmante situación y a la exigencia de una inmediata solución", declara la nota.

Por ello, CIMA reclama "#MÁSMUJERES que transformen la sociedad", y "#MÁSMUJERES que aporten al mundo que compartimos la necesaria mirada femenina".

Igualmente, denuncian que la situación de las mujeres en el audiovisual también registra cifras claramente mejorables: En 2018 se estrenaron 187 películas españolas, de las que solo 36 tuvieron una mujer en dirección (el 20%), de los cuales 17 fueron ficción y 21 fueron documentales.

No obstante, CIMA destaca que "a pesar de la desigualdad, tres de los cuatro nominados a Mejor Dirección Novel son mujeres": Arantxa Echevarría, por Carmen y Lola; Celia Rico, por Viaje al cuarto de una madre y Andrea Jaurrieta, por Ana de día.

