Estás leyendo: Los clásicos de la animación japonesa de autor entran en las plataformas streaming

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

NETFLIX Los clásicos de la animación japonesa de autor entran en las plataformas streaming

La llegada de los míticos largometrajes del Studio Ghibli al catálogo de Netflix abren la puerta a una nueva vía de difusión para la animación japonesa.

Escena de 'El viaje de Chihiro'. / CAPTURA
Escena de 'El viaje de Chihiro'. / CAPTURA

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

efe

Obras maestras de la animación y ganadoras del Óscar como El viaje de Chihiro, de Studio Ghibli, se incorporan al catálogo de Netflix, plataforma que ha anunciado este martes que a partir del 1 de febrero ofrece una colección de 21 películas del estudio japonés.

Estarán disponibles en tres tandas -1 de febrero, 1 de marzo y 1 de abril- para los abonados de Asia-Pacífico, Europa, Medio Oriente, África y Latinoamérica, de forma que quedan excluidos los de Estados Unidos, Canadá y Japón, a través de su socio de distribución Wild Bunch International.

Las obras estarán disponibles en más de 20 idiomas

El catálogo de Studio Ghibli contará con subtítulos en 28 idiomas y 20 en doblaje, según una nota de la plataforma de ocio. Desde el 1 de febrero se podrán ver en Netflix El castillo en el cielo (1986), Mi vecino Totoro (1988), Kiki: Entregas a domicilio (1989), Recuerdos del ayer (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Puedo escuchar el mar (1993) y Cuentos de Terramar (2006).

Justo un mes después se incorporarán Nausicaä del Valle del Viento (1984), La princesa Mononoke (1997), Mis vecinos los Yamada (1999), El viaje de Chihiro (2001), El regreso del gato (2002), Arrietty y el mundo de los diminutos (2010) y El cuento de la princesa Kaguya (2013).

El catálogo de Ghibli se completará el 1 de abril con La guerra de los mapaches (1994), Susurros del corazón (1995), El increíble castillo vagabundo (2004), El secreto de la sirenita (2008), La colina de las amapolas (2011), Se levanta el viento (2013), y El recuerdo de Marnie (2014).

El productor Toshio Suzuki, de Studio Ghibli, ha explicado que con esta decisión han escuchado a sus fans y esperan ampliar el espectro de seguidores, mientras que el director de Animación Original en Netflix, Aram Yacoubian, ha recordado que estas películas, "de gran impacto visual, han conquistado al público durante más de 35 años" y llegarán a más público al "estar disponibles en más idiomas"  el 1 de febrero de 2020.

Fundado en 1985 por los directores japoneses de animación cinematográfica Isao Takahata y Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli ha producido 22 largometrajes aclamados por público y crítica, e incluso El viaje de Chihiro, de Hayao Miyazaki ganó el Óscar a mejor película animada en 2002.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú