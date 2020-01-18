Un cartel de la plataforma de streaming Netflix en el que promocionaba una serie de reciente estreno ha sido retirado de la fachada del Círculo de Bellas Artes, en Madrid.
El cartel fue retirado en contra de la voluntad de Netflix el pasado viernes, según apuntan fuentes de la compañía, que pretendía que la publicidad se mantuviese durante unos cuantos días más, para coincidir con el estreno de la serie. "Nosotros no queríamos retirar la lona, no era parte de la campaña", han asegurado desde la organización, que dice que recibió una notificación por parte de la propiedad del edificio para que retirara la enorme tela que cubría la fachada del edificio. Público ha intentado ponerse en contacto con el Círculo de Bellas Artes sin éxito.
Aunque no se han hecho públicos los motivos exactos para la retirada del cartel sobre su serie Sex Education. Según El Confidencial, el pasado 2 de enero se emitió un informe que exponía que la cartelería desplegada incumplía las condiciones acordadas con la agencia municipal. Además, el propio contenido de la publicidad ha generado polémica, por su doble juego sexual. La firma ha publicado un tuit en el que únicamente dice: "Hemos durado poco", acompañado de un vídeo en el que se ve cómo retiran el cartel.
HEMOS DURADO POCO pic.twitter.com/PNKdSamr0o— Netflix España (@NetflixES) January 17, 2020
No es la primera vez que una campaña publicitaria de Netlix genera polémica, ya que en diciembre de 2016 desplegó una enorme pancarta debajo de las luces de neón de Tío Pepe donde se podía leer: "Oh, blanca navidad". Al año siguiente, la Puerta del Sol amaneció con un guiño a Mariano Rajoy y su popular mensaje a Bárcenas: "Sé fuerte", decía el cartel.
