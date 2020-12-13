La primera leyenda negra de la música country, Charley Pride, ha fallecido hoy a los 86 años de edad por complicaciones relacionadas con la covid-19, informó su publicista, Jeremy Westby, en un comunicado.

Pride, autor de éxitos como Kiss An Angel Good Mornin, murió en Dallas (Texas). Hace apenas un mes, había recibido el premio a la trayectoria profesional por parte de la Asociación de la Música Country.

Nacido en la pobreza en Sledge (Mississippi), en el sur de EEUU, Pride empezó como jugador de béisbol y posteriormente pasó a la música. Durante su carrera, iniciada en la década de 1960, vendió más de 25 millones de discos y cosechó éxitos como Is Anybody Goin to San Antone, Burgers and Fries y Someone Loves You Honey. Logró, además, tres premios Grammy.

Actualmente, Estados Unidos es el país más afectado del mundo por la pandemia de covid-19 con más de 16 millones de casos y cerca de 300.000 fallecidos.

