Cuarenta años sin John Lennon

madrid
El exintegrante de los Beatles John Lennon fue asesinado en la puerta de su casa, en Nueva York, tal día como hoy de hace 40 años. Era un 9 de diciembre de 1940 cuando Mark David Chapman, un admirador desencantado con problemas de salud mental, le disparó cinco tiros en la puerta de la casa que compartía con Yoko Ono cuando regresaban tras haber estado en el estudio de grabación. Sólo unas horas antes, Lennon había firmado a Champan una copia del álbum Double fantasy.
El cantante de Liverpool, líder de los Beatles junto a Paul MacCartney, tenía 41 años en el momento de su asesinato. Ya había abandonado la histórica banda inglesias y en el momento de su asesinato estaba preparando un nuevo álbum junto a su esposa, la artista Yoko Ono. El músico hubiese cumplido el pasado mes de octubre 80 años.
Lennon ha pasado a la historia como el músico que revolucionó el pop y la cultura popular mundial en los años 60, además, de como un gran impulsor del activismo pacifista. No obstante, siempre quedará la duda de hasta donde hubiese llevado Lennon su implicación política en caso de no haber sido asesinado.
Chapman continúa a día de hoy en prisión y recientemente se le ha negado por undécima vez la libertad condicional. Hace apenas unos meses, desde la prisión, Chapman difundió una grabación en la que pide disculpas por su acción y asegura que no ha dejado de pensar en su "despreciable acto".
