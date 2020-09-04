Estás leyendo: Prepublicación: 'La distancia del presente'

Público
Público

Daniel Berbabé Prepublicación: 'La distancia del presente'

Daniel Bernabé publica el ensayo 'La distancia del presente', un repaso a los últimos diez años de la política española. 

Detalle de la portada del libro de Daniel Bernabé 'La distancia del presente' (Ed. Akal).
Detalle de la portada del libro de Daniel Bernabé 'La distancia del presente' (Ed. Akal).

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

El columnista Daniel Bernabé, colaborador de Público, publica un nuevo libro,  La distancia del presente. Auge y crisis de la democracia española (2010-2020), editado por Akal, en el que hace un extenso repaso a uno de los periodos más convulsos en nuestra historia reciente.

En esta década, marcada por dos crisis, la financiera y la provocada por la pandemia del covid-19, el panorama político español ha dado un enorme vuelco. "En 2009 nos encontramos con un país en el que todo parecía estar atado y bien atado, con un bipartidismo incuestionable, una monarquía respetable y unas fuerzas sociales que apenas emergían de su sopor neoliberal. Diez años después, el panorama está irreconocible".

Según Daniel Bernabé, su libro "pretende ser un manual de supervivencia, un códice para entender cómo hemos llegado hasta aquí y por qué somos como somos. Y para eso tenemos que indagar en nuestro pasado más reciente, en ese momento donde todo pudo cambiar –y cambió, de hecho– pero poderosas fuerzas se conjuraron para que, si algo tenía que variar, lo hiciera dentro de un orden. Su orden.»

El columnista Daniel Bernabé.

Reproducimos a continuación un pasaje del libro, donde explica los primeros movimientos de Pablo Iglesias antes de poner en marcha el partido Podemos.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público