Un cementerio de niños podría cambiar la historia del Antiguo Perú. Los arqueólogos que excavan el centro ceremonial de Santa Rosa de Pucalá han descubierto a un grupo de niños y adolescentes enterrados como ofrenda.
Los sacrificios de menores, eran algo común en estas civilizaciones, pero es el emplazamiento del propio cementerio lo que ha roto los esquemas. Los últimos hallazgos realizados en este lugar de la norteña región peruana de Lambayeque sitúan la vida de distintas civilizaciones del Antiguo Perú por lo menos desde el año 400 a.C. El hallazgo que lo confirma es el de tres templos construidos uno encima del otro, en el que estaban enterrados, a modo de ofrenda, cuatro niños y otros sacrificios animales.
"No hay una explicación lógica. Estos hallazgos nos hacen replantearnos mucho lo que conocíamos de los mochicas. Nos hace pensar que no serían una unidad cultural homogénea, sino que habría grupos distintos con una misma ideología pero con fragmentación política y cultural, que se entierran de manera diferente", declaró el arqueólogo Edgar Bracamonte, director del Proyecto Arqueológico Valle de Lambayeque y encargado del Museo Tumbas Reales de Sipán en una entrevista a Efe.
Son las casi 30 tumbas situadas en el mismo lugar las que despertaron todas las alarmas de los arqueólogos. Este cementerio muche podría ser de los años comprendidos entre 100 y 400 d.C. Estas lápidas son contemporáneas al conocido como viejo Señor de Sipán, predecesor del Señor de Sipán, el primer gran gobernante del Antiguo Perú.
Sin embargo el patrón que estas muestran no se corresponden a los mausoleos construidos en honor a los grande gobernantes mochicas, puesto que no se mantienen los patrones de las grandes cámaras funerarias acondicionadas con oro, plata y cobre. Además, lo que los arqueólogos se encontraron fue una cámara con una mujer y un niño, ajenos a cualquier lujo material, cerca de una tumba simple de un hombre que portaba orejeras de cobre y un cetro, acompañado de vasijas finas.
