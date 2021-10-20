Estás leyendo: Una espada de las Cruzadas con casi un milenio de antigüedad aparece en la costa de Israel



El arma fue encontrada por un buceador y está perfectamente conservada pese a las conchas que recubren el hierro.

Imagen de la espada encontrada en Israel.
Imagen de la espada encontrada en Israel. Shlomi Katzin / EFE

El hallazgo tuvo lugar el sábado pasado en aguas mediterráneas cuando Shlomi Katzin buceaba en la costa de la ciudad de Carmel (Israel). Al sumergirse encontró fragmentos de cerámica, anclas de piedra y metal y, lo más sorprendente, una espada de un metro de largo que posiblemente perteneció a un caballero de las Cruzadas que luchó contra los musulmanes por el control de Tierra Santa hace novecientos años.

La espada estaba cubierta de conchas y se encontró a doscientos metros de la costa y a cuatro metros de profundidad. El lugar exacto no ha sido revelado por las autoridades israelís por razones de seguridad, pero es una pista junto a las características del arma para determinar a quién pertenecía.

La principal teoría es que la espada se cayó  del barco durante una tormenta o un naufragio

Tras sacarla del fondo marítimo para que la arena no la volviese a ocultar o un cazatesoros la cogiese, llamó a Nir Distelfeld, inspector de la Unidad de Prevención de Robos del Distrito Norte del Distrito Norte de Israel. Distelfeld aseguró que "la espada de hierro se ha conservado en perfectas condiciones y es un hallazgo hermoso y raro". También sobre ello habló Kobi Sharvit, director de la Unidad de Arqueología Marina de la Autoridad de Antigüedades de Israel, que explicó: "Los hallazgos arqueológicos en el lugar muestran que sirvió como un pequeño fondeadero natural temporal para los buques que buscaban refugio".

La teoría sobre su ubicación todavía está estudiándose, aún así los expertos señalan que lo más probable es que un caballero dejara caer accidentalmente al mar la espada mientras el barco buscaba refugio en una tormenta o que el barco se hundiera y todavía no se han hallado los restos del naufragio.

