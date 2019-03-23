El espíritu de Montmartre y otras propuestas culturales para este fin de semana

No se pierdas lo mejor de la cultura. A continuación le detallamos una serie de propuestas para que disfrute de su tiempo de la mano de los mejores actividades de ocio.
> Toulouse-Lautrec y el espíritu de Montmartre. Montmartre no solo es el escenario de muchas obras del polifacético Toulouse-Lautrec, sino el motor social y cultural que definió su estilo moderno y carácter bohemio. A través de pinturas, dibujos, carteles e ilustraciones, Toulouse-Lautrec y el espíritu de Montmartre muestra la producción del artista en sintonía con la de sus artistas contemporáneos en el París de finales del s. XIX.
¿Dónde? CaixaForum Madrid. Paseo del Prado, 36.
¿Cuándo? Del 20 de febrero al 19 de mayo.
¿Cuánto? Entrada general 5 euros.
> Los mundos de Ursula K. Le Guin
La fascinante historia de la escritora feminista Ursula K. Le Guin llega por primera vez al cine. Conocida especialmente por sus transgresoras novelas de ciencia ficción y fantasía, el film documental propone un viaje a través de sus mundos, tanto el real como el fantástico. Le Guin siempre se mantuvo firmemente al margen de la literatura respetable, pero finalmente la excelencia de su obra obligó al público general a aceptar la literatura fantástica. La voz de Le Guin y las reflexiones de grandes nombres de la literatura, como Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, David Mitchell o Michael Chabon, nos guían para descubrir a una autora feminista capital, que amplió los límites de la imaginación e inspiró a generaciones de mujeres y, de paso, a otros escritores marginados.
¿Dónde? Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona. Montalegre, 5.
¿Cuándo? Domingo 24 de marzo 18.30 - 20.30 h.
¿Cuánto? 4 euros.
> 'Celebraré mi muerte'
Un médico declarado culpable de homicidio, un jurado formado por miembros del público y una pantalla. Ésta es la puesta en escena de una obra que plantea un debate profundo sobre la eutanasia. Como dice el propio Dr. Hourmann, “si queremos vivir bien, ¿por qué no podemos morir bien?” ¿Qué le hizo actuar así aquella noche? ¿Una persona puede decidir cuándo y cómo morir? ¿Qué haríamos nosotros ante la llegada irreversible de la muerte? Nueve miembros del público elegidos al azar estarán junto a él sobre el escenario. Ellos se convertirán en el jurado popular del juicio que nunca tuvo. Y ellos dictarán sentencia.
¿Dónde? Teatro del Barrio. Calle Zurita, 20.
¿Cuándo? Domingo 24 de marzo 18.00 h.
¿Cuánto? 16 euros.
Y además...
Jenny Holzer. Lo indescriptible. La obra de Holzer gira en torno al lenguaje. Con textos categóricos e incisivos, la artista aborda elementos fundamentales de la existencia humana, incluyendo el poder, la violencia, las creencias, la memoria, el amor, el sexo y la muerte. ¿Dónde? Guggenheim Bilbao. Abandoibarra Etorb., 2. ¿Cuándo? Del 22 de marzo al 9 de septiembre. ¿Cuánto? 13 euros.
Claudia. Victoria Pobrete protagoniza un documental teatral sobre su vida como bebé raptado durante la dictadura argentina. ¿Dónde? Teatro Jovellanos. Paseo de Begoña, 11. Gijón ¿Cuándo? Sábado 23 de marzo 20.30 h. ¿Cuánto? 15 euros.
La Strada. Mario Gas dirige la adaptación teatral de la película de Federico Fellini con Verónica Echegui en el papel protagonista. ¿Dónde? Gran Teatro. Avenida Gran Capitán, 3. Córdoba ¿Cuándo? 29 de marzo. 20.30 h. ¿Cuánto? De 11 a 27 euros.
