madrid
El escenógrafo y director de cine y teatro Gerardo Vera ha fallecido este domingo a los 73 años, según ha informado el Instituto Nacional de las Artes Escénicas y de la Música. Entre sus grandes éxitos se encuentra la dirección del espectáculo Azabache en la Expo92 de Sevilla que reunió sobre el escenario a Juanita Reina, Imperio Argentina o Rocío Jurado, entre otras artistas.
"Desolados por la pérdida de nuestro admirado Gerardo Vera, un artista completo y un hombre del teatro que destacó en múltiples facetas: director, escenógrafo y estuvo 7 años al frente del Centro Dramático Nacional", ha lamentado el INAEM en redes sociales. "El mundo de la cultura y las artes escénicas pierden a un referente. Descanse en paz", ha subrayado.
En este misma línea se ha pronunciado el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, al que ha definido como un "referente fundamental de nuestra Cultura". "Siento profundamente la muerte de Gerardo Vera, un hombre del Cine y del Teatro, un referente fundamental de nuestra Cultura", ha escrito en redes sociales.
Director del Centro Dramático Nacional entre los años 2004 y 2011, cuenta entre sus premios con el Goya al mejor diseño de vestuario por 'El amor brujo' en 1986 y con el Premio Goya a la mejor dirección artística por 'La niña de tus ojos'. Además, fue distinguido con el Premio Nacional de Teatro en 1988.
Su montaje de la obra de teatro 'Divinas Palabras' inauguró el Valle-Inclán de Madrid y llegó al Lincoln Centre Festival de Nueva York, una de las instituciones culturales más relevantes de Estados Unidos. Fue la primera vez que dicho festival programaba una obra en español.
Gerardo Vera nació en Miraflores de la Sierra (Madrid) en 1947. Estudió Filología Inglesa pero pronto decidió dedicarse a la cultura. Debuta en la dirección artística con la película 'Jalea Real' (1980), de Carles Mira, y después continuó con otros filmes como 'Feroz' (1984). A lo largo de su trayectoria profesional colaboró con algunos de los grandes directores de cine de nuestro país, como Carlos Saura y Fernando Trueba, con el que ganó un Goya por 'La niña de tus ojos'. También participó en la adaptación televisiva de 'Los Pazos de Ulloa'.
Debutó como director de cine en 1992 con la película 'Una mujer bajo la lluvia', protagonizada por Antonio Banderas, Ángela Molina e Imanol Arias, y luego repitió la experiencia en los filmes 'La otra historia de Rosendo Juáres (1993), 'La Celestina' (1996) y 'Deseo' (2002).
Tras su paso por el Centro Dramático Nacional se volcó con su trabajo en el teatro. Bajo su dirección se han representado obras como 'Agosto (Condado de Osage)', 'La Loba' o 'Maribel y la extraña familia', de Miguel Mihura, entre las más destacadas. En 2018 fue galardonado con la Medalla de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes.
