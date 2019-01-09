Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Hallan una copia desconocida de 'La última cena' en un convento abandonado

Una nueva réplica cuyo autor y época se desconocen por el momento, ha sido descubierta en un remoto convento de Saracena (Cosenza) en desuso desde hace décadas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
'La última cena', un icono de la historia del arte.

'La última cena', un icono de la historia del arte.

Son numerosas las imitaciones registradas de ese clásico de la pintura renacentista. La última cena, obra maestra de Leonardo da Vinci, ha sido replicada con mayor o menor fortuna a lo largo de la historia. Pues bien, según informa Corriere della sera, una nueva copia, cuyo autor y época se desconocen, ha sido descubierta en un convento de Saracena (Cosenza, Italia) en desuso desde hace décadas.

Tal y como explica el diario italiano, al lugar del hallazgo solo se puede acceder a pie. Este mismo medio detalla también que el convento en cuestión fue fundado en 1588 y adquirió cierta relevancia durante los siglos XVII y XVIII haciendo las veces de sitio de noviciado o como lugar para el estudio. Su abandono llegó en 1915, siendo utilizado durante un periodo breve de tiempo –entre 1917 y 1918– como presidio. 

Entre las copias más reconocidas se encuentran una de escala natural a cargo del pintor renacentista Giampetrino y otra de una escala menor atribuido a Marco d'Oggiono, un óleo sobre lienzo cuya propiedad reside en el museo parisino del Louvre. Menos conocidas son las réplicas que se pueden hallar en la iglesia de los Monoritas de Viena, la del Museo Da Vinci de Tongerlo en Bélgica y la de la iglesia parroquial de Ponte Capriasca cerca de Lugano.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas