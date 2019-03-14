Público
La cadena televisiva pasó a pertenecer a la empresa Farnesio Ventures, controlada por José Luis Hernández de Arce, tras una subasta celebrada recientemente.

Logo de la cadena El Toro TV, el nuevo nombre de Intereconomía TV

Intereconomía tiene nueva marca: El Toro TV. Este cambio de nombre se produce casi 14 años después de las primeras emisiones de la cadena. Sin embargo, el logo seguirá siendo el mismo, algo que hace referencia a la nueva denominación.

La cadena televisiva pasó a pertenecer a la empresa Farnesio Ventures, controlada por José Luis Hernández de Arce, tras una subasta celebrada recientemente. Uno de los cambios más rápidos que se han producido tras la compra de Intereconomía TV ha sido la modificación de la marca.

Esta transformación ya se puede ver en su página web, aunque de momento solo en el enlace ya que la cabecera continúa guardando su denominación anterior.

