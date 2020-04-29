Estás leyendo: Fallece Irrfan Khan, el actor indio conocido por 'La vida de Pi', a los 53 años

Fallece Irrfan Khan, el actor indio conocido por 'La vida de Pi', a los 53 años

El actor, que alcanzó el estrellato en el cine indio y se labró una sólida carrera internacional, reveló hace dos años que sufría un tumor neuroendocrino, un tipo de cáncer muy poco común.

26/01/2009.- El actor indio Irrfan Khan en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Paul Buck
El actor indio Irrfan Khan en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Paul Buck

Nueva Delhi

EFE

El actor de cine indio Irrfan Khan, conocido en todo el mundo por sus papeles en La vida de Pi o Slumdog Millionaire, falleció este miércoles a los 53 años en la ciudad de Bombay, meca de la industria cinematográfica de Bollywood.

"Rodeado de amor y su familia por la que se desvivía, nos dejó para ir al cielo dejando un verdadero legado. Rezamos por él y esperamos que esté en paz", indicó la familia de Khan en un comunicado.

El actor, que alcanzó el estrellato en el cine indio y se labró una sólida carrera internacional, reveló hace dos años que sufría un tumor neuroendocrino, un tipo de cáncer muy poco común.

Khan había sido hospitalizado esta semana en un hospital de Bombay para ser tratado de una infección en el colon.

"Irrfan tenía un espíritu fuerte, es alguien que luchó hasta el final y siempre inspiró a todo el mundo que se le acercó", añadió en el comunicado la familia del actor, que debutó en 1988 con la icónica película de Mira Nair Salaam Bombay.

Khan apareció en cintas de producción internacional como Slumdog Millionaire (2008), La vida de Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015), o Inferno (2016), además de protagonizar decenas de películas de Bollywood como Maqbool (2003), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Piku (2015) o Hindi Medium (2017).

Su última aparición, estrenada pocos días antes del confinamiento en la India instaurado el pasado 25 de marzo con motivo del coronavirus, fue en Angrezi Medium, una cinta que narra las desventuras de un empresario indio para conseguir que su hija cumpla su sueño de estudiar en Londres.

El mundo de Bollywood y políticos indios rindieron tributo al icónico actor y expresaron sus condolencias en las redes sociales.

"Mi querido amigo Irfaan (sic), luchaste y luchaste y luchaste. Siempre estaré orgulloso de ti... nos encontraremos de nuevo", lamentó en Twitter el director de cine indio Shoojit Sircar, quien dirigió a Khan en "Piku".

