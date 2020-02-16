Estás leyendo: Joaquín Sabina evoluciona "en la línea esperada" tras su accidente en el WiZink Center

Joaquín Sabina evoluciona "en la línea esperada" tras su accidente en el WiZink Center

El cantautor cayó al foso desde el escenario, a una altura aproximada de 1,70 metros, y aquejado de un fuerte dolor en el hombro, hubo de posponer su actuación.

Joaquín Sabina en una foto de archivo.

efe

El estado de salud de Joaquín Sabina, quien permanece en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos del Hospital Rúber Internacional tras la grave caída que sufrió el pasado miércoles en pleno concierto, evoluciona "en la línea esperada", según su representante, José Navarro, "Berry".

"Todo va correctamente", ha confirmado a Efe Navarro, transcurridas ya 48 horas de la operación de urgencia a la que fue sometido para evacuar un hematoma intracraneal.

Durante el concierto que ofrecía el pasado 12 de febrero junto a Joan Manuel Serrat en el Wizink Center de Madrid, Sabina cayó al foso desde el escenario, a una altura aproximada de 1,70 metros, y aquejado de un fuerte dolor en el hombro, hubo de interrumpir y posponer su actuación.

Tras los exámenes pertinentes, se diagnosticó que el artista presentaba "traumatismo de hombro izquierdo, torácico y craneoencefálico", así como un "pequeño coágulo" del que fue intervenido sin complicaciones a la mañana siguiente.

Ya entonces se señaló que el artista pasaría "al menos" 48 horas en observación por su historial clínico y las diversas afecciones sufridas durante estos años, especialmente desde que padeciera un derrarme cerebral en 2001.

