Estás leyendo: Sabina evoluciona favorablemente tras su operación por un hematoma cerebral

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sabina evoluciona favorablemente tras su operación por un hematoma cerebral

El artista fue intervenido de urgencia y permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.

El cantante y compositor Joaquín Sabina durante el concierto que ofrece esta noche en Madrid. EFE/Víctor Lerena
El cantante y compositor Joaquín Sabina durante un concierto en Madrid. EFE/Víctor Lerena

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

Transcurridas 24 horas de su intervención quirúrgica, Joaquín Sabina presenta "una evolución favorable" tanto en su situación clínica como en los estudios de imagen que se le han efectuado, según indica el parte médico del Hospital Rúber Internacional de Madrid.

El artista, que fue operado en la mañana de este jueves de urgencia para evacuar un hematoma intracraneal, permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) y, por voluntad de la familia, no se facilitarán nuevos informes "salvo que surgiera un cambio relevante" en su evolución.

Sabina resultó herido tras caerse del escenario durante el concierto que protagonizaba este miércoles en el Wizink Center de Madrid junto a Joan Manuel Serrat.

Tras un primer examen médico en el mismo recinto, regresó en silla de ruedas para despedirse del público y dirigirse al hospital, aquejado de un fuerte dolor en el hombro.

Como consecuencia de la caída, el autor de Cerrado por derribo presentaba ayer por la mañana "traumatismo de hombro izquierdo, torácico y craneoencefálico". Advertido "un pequeño coágulo" en la cabeza, el equipo médico decidió intervenirle, operación que se saldó con éxito.

Su representante, José Navarro Berry, avanzó que el cantante y compositor debería pasar 48 horas en observación.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú