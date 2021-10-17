Estás leyendo: Una librería especializada en escritoras retira los libros de Carmen Mola

La librería madrileña Mujeres y Compañía ha decidido apartar todos los ejemplares al descubrirse que los autores de los libros son tres hombres.

La esritora Carmen Mola, seudónimo de los escritores Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez y Antonio Mercero, ganadora de la 70ª edición del Premio Planeta de Novela, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras la ceremonia de entrega, en el Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya,
La esritora Carmen Mola, seudónimo de los escritores Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez y Antonio Mercero, ganadora de la 70ª edición del Premio Planeta de Novela de 2021. Kike Rincón / Europa Press

La librería madrileña Mujeres y Compañía, especializada en la venta de obras creadas por mujeres, ha decidido retirar todos los libros de Carmen Mola que tenían en venta tras conocer que bajo el pseudónimo se escondían tres hombres: Antonio Mercero (Madrid, 1969), Agustín Martínez (Lorca, 1975) y Jorge Díaz (Alicante, 1962).

La librería ha anunciado su decisión en un vídeo por Twitter en el que se ve como apartan todos los ejemplares. "Nuestra aportación al hashtag Carmen Mola, pero Mola más que los señores no lo ocupen todo", han defendido.

Carmen Mola, pseudónimo de tres guionistas, ganó el viernes el 70º Premio Planeta, en la primera edición que el galardón tendrá una dotación de un millón de euros para el ganador, con la novela La bestia.

La ganadora del Planeta, que de hecho es un nombre pseudónimo, se había ocultado tras el falso nombre de Sergio López y el título ficticio de su obra era Ciudad de fuego, mientras que la finalista de este destacado premio ha sido Paloma Sánchez-Garnica, que se presentó bajo el seudónimo de Yuri Zhivago, por la novela Últimos días en Berlín, que llevaba el título ficticio de Hijos de la ira.

