Empezando por Viuda negra en julio de 2021 y hasta Guardianes de la Galaxia vol.3 en abril de 2023, Marvel Studios (propiedad de Disney) ha avanzado este lunes, en un vídeo promocional, imágenes y fechas de estreno de una decena de títulos que tiene previsto lanzar en los próximos dos años.

Tras sucesivos aplazamientos a causa de la pandemia de covid-19, Marvel reactiva su calendario con la esperada Viuda negra de Scarlett Johansson, que se estrenará tanto en cines como en la plataforma con acceso "premium".

Del resto de títulos aún no se precisan detalles sobre la modalidad de estreno.

El siguiente será Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos en septiembre; Eternals, con Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek, en noviembre de 2021 y Spiderman 3, con Tom Holland y Zendaya, en diciembre.

En marzo de 2022 será el turno de Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, segunda entrega de la saga protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbacth; en mayo Thor, love and thunder, con Taika Waititi dirigiendo a Chris Hemsworth, y en julio Black Panther, Wakanda forever, que sigue adelante pese al fallecimiento de Chadwick Boseman.

The Marvels (Capitana Marvel 2) llegará en noviembre de 2022; Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, en febrero de 2023, y, por último, la tercera entrega de Guardianes de la Galaxia en abril de 2023.