Estás leyendo: Fallece el cantautor mexicano Armando Manzanero por coronavirus

Público
Público

México Fallece el cantautor mexicano Armando Manzanero por coronavirus

El autor de más de 400 canciones, entre ellas los famosos boleros 'Somos novios', 'Esta tarde vi llover' o 'Contigo aprendí', se convirtió en 2014 en el primer mexicano en recibir el Premio Grammy honorífico.

Armando Manzanero
El cantautor mexicano fue hospitalizado la semana pasada en Ciudad de México tras dar positivo en covid-19. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Público / europa press

El cantautor mexicano Armando Manzanero, autor de temas tan emblemáticos como Somos novios, Esta tarde vi llover o Contigo aprendí, ha fallecido este lunes 28 de diciembre a los 85 años tras permanecer varios días hospitalizado por covid-19, según ha informado la secretaria de Cultura del Gobierno mexicano, Alejandra Frausto.

"Con mucho dolor lamento la muerte del maestro Armando Manzanero, uno de los más grandes compositores de México, sus canciones son parte definitiva de la educación sentimental de los mexicanos. Generoso y sonriente, siempre comprometido con la cultura. Gracias por tanto", subraya Frausto en un mensaje publicado a través de Twitter, y retuiteado por la Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de México.

Por su parte, el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lamentaba su pérdida en la conferencia matutina del Palacio Nacional después de que le comunicaran el fallecimiento del cantautor a quien se refirió como "gran compositor", "de lo mejor del país", además de ser un "hombre sensible" en lo referente a "lo social". 

Armando Manzanero nació el siete de diciembre de 1935 en la ciudad mexicana de Mérida, Yucatán, y es uno de los grandes compositores mexicanos, conocido por boleros como Somos novios, Esta tarde vi llover o Contigo aprendí.

Autor de más de 400 canciones y con decenas de discos, en 2014 se convirtió en el primer mexicano en recibir el Premio Grammy honorífico y su trayectoria fue también reconocida en la última edición de los Premios Billboard de la música latina que se celebró el pasado mes de octubre.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público