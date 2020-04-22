Estás leyendo: Muere a los 77 años Marcos Mundstock, figura clave de Les Luthiers

Público
Público

Les Luthiers Muere a los 77 años Marcos Mundstock, figura clave de Les Luthiers

"Después de más de un año de lidiar con un problema de salud que se tornó irreversible, Marcos, nuestro compañero y amigo, finalmente partió", afirma el comunicado del famoso grupo argentino.

Marcos Mundstock
Marcos Mundstock en una imagen de archivo.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

buenos aires

Actualizado:

público

El actor y humorista Marcos Mundstock, de 77 años, miembro de Les Luthiers, murió este miércoles a los 77 años, según confirmó oficialmente un portavoz del grupo.

"Después de más de un año de lidiar con un problema de salud que se tornó irreversible, Marcos, nuestro compañero y amigo, finalmente partió. De ahora en más, cada uno de nosotros deberá empezar a transitar el doloroso camino de aprender a convivir con su ausencia", señala el comunicado oficial

La muerte se produce apenas tres meses después de que, en un comunicado oficial, se anunciara que "debido a un problema de salud" que lo aquejaba desde 2019, Mundstock debería prolongar durante todo 2020 la recomendación médica que lo mantenía alejado de los escenarios.

"Su prioridad para los próximos meses será guardar reposo, seguir adelante con su tratamiento y realizar, posteriormente, el debido proceso de rehabilitación, detallaba un mensaje publicado en las redes sociales del grupo.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú