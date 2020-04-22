La diputada de Podemos Isa Serra, condenada a 19 meses de cárcel, multa e inhabilitación

MADRIDActualizado:
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha condenado a la diputada autonómica y líder de Podemos en la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Serra, por los delitos de atentado a la autoridad, lesiones leves y daños a 19 meses de prisión, tiempo en el que también estará inhabilitada para "el derecho al sufragio pasivo", y a pagar una multa de 10 euros diarios durante ochos meses. Por último, ha sido absuelta del delito de desórdenes públicos.
La sentencia considera probado que el 31 de enero de 2014 la diputada protagonizó una serie de agresiones hacia los agentes de la autoridad durante la protesta por la ejecución de un desahucio en la calle Tribulete, situada en el barrio de Lavapiés (Madrid).
La defensa de la diputada, ejercida por Red Jurídica, ha explicado que la decisión de la Justicia es sorprendente "dado que la acusación ejercida por el Ministerio Fiscal no se apoyaba en ninguna prueba objetiva (fotografías o vídeos), sino únicamente en las pruebas subjetivas que son las declaraciones de los funcionarios".
El TSJM, según explica la defensa, ha dado un plus de credibilidad a la declaración de los funcionarios intervinientes de Policía en detrimento del resto de testigos, que mantenían versiones contrarias a las de la acusada y otros testigos.
No es firme y será recurrida
La sentencia del TSJM no es firme y todavía cabe la posibilidad de interponer recurso contra la misma. De hecho, la defensa ya ha anunciado que recurrirá esta condena.
SEGUIRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
