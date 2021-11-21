Estás leyendo: Muere a los 80 años el filósofo Antonio Escohotado

Público
Público

Muere a los 80 años el filósofo Antonio Escohotado 

Antonio Escohotado, durante su entrevista con Pablo Iglesias en 'Otra Vuelta de Tuerka'
El filósofo Antonio Escohotado durante una entrevista con Pablo Iglesias en 'Otra Vuelta de Tuerka'

Madrid

Actualizado:

El filósofo Antonio Escohotado ha muerto este domingo a los 80 años en Ibiza, según informa El País citando a fuentes cercanas al fallecido. En la cuenta de Twitter del autor, gestionada por su hijo, han confirmado la triste noticia: "Descanso en paz arropado por mi familia".

Etiquetas

selección público