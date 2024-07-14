Newsletters

Muere la actriz Shannen Doherty, protagonista de 'Sensación de vivir'

La actriz estadounidense Shannen Doherty, quien protagonizara las series 'Beverly Hills 90210' y 'Charmed', falleció a los 53 años por cáncer, informó este domingo el medio especializado People.

"Con gran pesar confirmo el fallecimiento de la actriz Shannen Doherty. El sábado 13 de julio, perdió su batalla contra el cáncer", señaló al medio Leslie Sloane, portavoz de Doherty.

