Muere el compositor italiano Ennio Morricone a los 91 años

El autor de bandas sonoras como 'La misión' o 'Cinema Paradiso', fue galardonado con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Artes de este año junto al compositor estadounidense John Williams.

El compositor italiano, Ennio Morricone. / EFE

El compositor italiano Ennio Morricone ha fallecido a los 91 años, según avanza la agencia Ansa. El autor de bandas sonoras como las de La misión o Cinema Paradiso, fue galardonado con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Artes de este año junto al compositor estadounidense John Williams.

Morricone murió durante la noche en la clínica Campuos Biomedico, en Roma, donde se encontraba después de que hace unos días sufriera una fractura de fémur por una caída.

El funeral de Ennio Morricone se llevará a cabo en forma privada "con respeto al sentimiento de humildad que siempre ha inspirado los actos de su existencia", segun ha informado el abogado de la familia del compositor, Giorgio Assumma, tras su fallecimiento.

Assumma, según recoge la República, ha explicado que el maestro "ha mantenido hasta el último momento lucidez y gran dignidad. Ha saludado a su amada esposa María, quien lo ha acompañado con dedicación en cada momento de su vida humana y profesional y ha estado cerca de él hasta el último aliento, agradeciendo a sus hijos y nietos el amor y la atención que le han brindado". Asimismo, el compositor "ha dedicado un recuerdo conmovedor a su audiencia de cuyo afectuoso apoyo siempre ha sacado la fuerza de su creatividad".

